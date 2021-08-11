Early morning crash kills one, sends adult and toddler to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early Wednesday morning crash killed one person and sent two to the hospital, including a 17-month-old child.

The Kansas City Police Department was called to the scene at east 77th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard where a Mercedes sedan is believed to have lost control, cross the center line and struck an oncoming Victory motorcycle.

The driver of the sedan, a 23-year-old Kansas City man, died at the scene. The 17-month-old passenger was inside the vehicle and transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old KCMO man, was also transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.