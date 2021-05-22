Early morning crash leaves one person dead, three injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning police were called to investigate a fatality crash near 29th Street and Broadway.

Initial investigation discovered a driver of a northbound Dodge truck lost control, slid across the grass median, and hit a southbound Chevrolet, head-on.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 31-year-old woman from Kanas City, MO., died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and currently in serious, but stable condition.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Driver impairment is a possible factor in this crash.