KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire to break out at a church Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m. firefighters were called to the Mount Christian Worship Center near 36th Street and Wabash Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of the first and second floor of the building. No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by approximately 6:05 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Kansas City Fire Department and the Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson unit due to the nature of the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.