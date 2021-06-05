Early morning fire in Warsaw, Missouri leaves one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Early Saturday morning at 1:00 a.m., Benton County Missouri Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a house fire on Estates Drive in Warsaw, MO.

The Warsaw Fire Protection District and the Warsaw Police Department responded to the home. When they arrived on the scene, they found the rear of the house engulfed in flames.

Crews on the scene were advised that the homeowner was still inside the home.

Initial investigation found that the homeowner had re-entered the home, with a fire extinguisher, to put out the fire. The homeowner died because of the fire.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the circumstances of the fire. Currently there are no suspicious circumstances, and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.