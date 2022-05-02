KANSAS CITY, M0. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged three home at 36th Street and Wabash Avenue early Monday morning.
According to KCFD, a witness called fire crews at 2:45 a.m. after seeing flames coming from one of the homes.
The blaze began to spread due to car tires inside the building and caused damage to anything within 40 feet of the building.
No injuries have been reported and the fire department believe no one was living inside the buildlings at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.