KANSAS CITY, M0. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged three home at 36th Street and Wabash Avenue early Monday morning.

According to KCFD, a witness called fire crews at 2:45 a.m. after seeing flames coming from one of the homes.

The blaze began to spread due to car tires inside the building and caused damage to anything within 40 feet of the building.

KCFD battled fires at three vacant homes on 36th and Wabash. Tires inside one of the homes fueled the flames that melted paint off of one fire truck and caused damaged to the church across the street. pic.twitter.com/V3tHdL6df5 — Marcus Officer (@MarcusOfficer) May 2, 2022

No injuries have been reported and the fire department believe no one was living inside the buildlings at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.