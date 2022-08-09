INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man was taken the hospital following an early morning house fire in Independence.

Just before 3 a.m., fire crews were called to the 3300 block of S Willis Avenue and found light smoke showing from the home.

Independence firefighters found the man inside the home and began advanced life support as well as fire suppression.

AMR took the man to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.