Early morning robbery turns into a stand-off with the suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning police were called to the area of Madison and Woodswether Road to investigate an armed robbery.

When officers arrived in the area, they located an adult male who told them that he and his girlfriend were held against their will inside a building near Madison and Woodswether Rd. The man was able to escape, but his girlfriend was still inside the building being held by the armed suspect.

When officers got to the location, the woman ran out of the building and told officers that the suspect was still inside the building.

Just before 11 a.m. the negotiators made contact with the suspect and he was peacefully taken into custody. Detectives continue their investigation into the incident.