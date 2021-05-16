Early morning rollover crash leaves one woman dead on I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on westbound I-70 near the Turner Diagonal/College Parkway exit.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro were both westbound on I-70 and for an unknown reason the driver of the Malibu became broadside in the highway and was struck by the Camaro.

The Malibu rolled and came to a rest in a ditch.

The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Amiyah S. Hatten, of Kansas City, Missouri. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The driver and one passenger in the Camaro were reported to have no injuries. A second passenger was taken to KU Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

