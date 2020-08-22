Early morning shooting leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning Kansas City Kansas Police were called to the area of South 32nd Street and Shearer Road to check on a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a an 18-year-old Hispanic man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene from those injuries.

Investigators are looking for evidence and witnesses that may have information on what led to the shooting. There is currently no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.