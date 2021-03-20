Early morning shooting leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Officers were called to the area of 44th and Woodland Saturday morning just about 6 a.m. to investigate a disturbance involving several people fighting in the street.

While officers were on the way they received information about shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found a man had been shot and was laying in the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are talking with the witnesses and looking for evidence to see what led to this shooting.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. Police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.