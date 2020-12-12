Early morning shooting leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Police are investigating the latest homicide on Saturday after a man was found dead in a vehicle at 11th and Orville.

Officers were called to the area to investigate a shooting. When they arrived they located a young black male, in his twenties suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers from the Major Case Unit remain in the area looking for evidence and witnesses that might help them figure out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.