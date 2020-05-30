Early morning shooting leaves one person dead and two others injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning police were called to the area of 10th and Summit to investigate the sound of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult female victim died at the scene, another female victim and a male victim were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Investigators on the scene have discovered that the shooting happened during family get together that developed into a disturbance and then a shooting.

There is no information on what led to the shooting at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The reward for the right information is $25,000.