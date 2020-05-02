Early morning shooting leaves one person dead and two others injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday morning just before 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to 24th and Van Brunt to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one black male victim outside of a home who had been shot. When they went into the home, they located two more gunshot victims, one adult black male and a juvenile male. The male victim found outside the home died at the hospital, the other two victims are being treated for their injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area looking for witnesses or surveillance video that may help them discover what led to the multiple shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. There is up to a $25,000 cash reward for TIPS leading to an arrest in this homicide.