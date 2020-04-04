Early morning shooting leaves one woman dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were called to a gas station at 59th and Troost a little after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning to investigate a shooting.

As officers were securing the area, they located a woman inside of a vehicle that had been shot. Emergency Medical personnel were called in, but the woman died from her injuries.

One person was taken into custody at the scene and is being questioned by detectives about the shooting. Police are not looking for any additional suspects currently.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are going over the evidence to find out what led to the shooting.