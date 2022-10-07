KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 6700 block of South Benton Avenue in regard to an armed person in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and woman outside who had been shot and were unresponsive.

Emergency medical services pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and urge anyone who has any information on the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

