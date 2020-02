Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

KANSAS CITY, MO — Officers were called to the area of 9th and Troost about 2:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male victim that had been injured in a shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died several hours later from the gunshot injuries.

Police haven’t not released any information about a suspect or the identification of the victim.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.