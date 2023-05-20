CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A 29-year-old woman is seriously injured following an early Saturday morning crash in Clay County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old man from Lawson, Missouri, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, ran a red light on U.S. Highway 69 southbound just south of Pleasant Valley Road and struck a woman in the driver’s side of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox.

Crash reports indicate that the crash occurred around 5:47 a.m., and the woman was wearing a seatbelt. The male driver sustained moderate injuries in the crash.