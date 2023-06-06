KANSAS CITY, Mo. —With two weeks left until election day, Kansas City voters can now cast their ballot early.

Advanced voting for the Municipal General and Special Election in Kansas City, Missouri, begins Tuesday, June 6 at the following locations:

Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Rd. Lower Level B, Ste 610

Weekdays, June 6-16 from 8 a.m. until 6p.m.

Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. until noon

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E 12th Ter.

Weekdays, June 6-16 from 8 a.m. until 6p.m.

Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. until noon

The Whole Person, 3710 Main St.

Weekdays, June 6-16 from 10 a.m. until 6p.m.

Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. until noon

On June 20, polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find a list of polling place locations on the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners website.

Registered voters must have proper ID to cast an early ballot.