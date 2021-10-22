Early voting for general election starts this weekend in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — With less than two weeks until the general election, advanced voting in Johnson County will begin Saturday morning.

Advanced, in-person voting will begin at 9 a.m. on October 23 at eight locations across the county. Registered voters can cast their ballot at

Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Johnson County Election Office

Hilltop Conference Center

Monticello Library

New Century Filedhouse

Johnson County Northeast Offices

Olathe Indian Creek Library

Johnson County Sunset Office Building

Residents wanting to cast their vote through the mail in the general election must request a ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 26.

Voters who have requested an early ballot by mail can drop it off at a county election drop box through 7 p.m. on election night or at an advance voting location during regular voting hours.

Early ballots can also be returned through the mail if the envelope is postmarked prior to election day, or at an election polling place location during regular voting hours. You can find a full list of early voting times and locations here.

On Nov. 2, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find a list of polling place locations on the Johnson County Election Office website.

The county-wide election includes city, school district and community college races.

To help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro, FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races across the county. You can find a full list of candidate responses here.