Easter Bunny rides alongside with sheriff to greet community

**Embargo: Greenville-Spartanburg, SC-Asheville, NC** The Easter Bunny was in Transylanvia county, taking a ride along with the sheriff.

The Easter Bunny was in North Carolina Saturday, taking a ride along with the sheriff!

Sheriff Mahoney with the Transylvania, North Carolina Sheriff’s Department organized the event after some members of the community reached out, asking if he could help the Easter Bunny visit the kids.

The sheriff designed a schedule and drove along the bus route to say hello and check in on the kids, all while making sure to maintain proper safety rules, like social distancing.

“He’s kind of a little excited, so it’s hard to get him in one place very long,” Debra Haas, one of the organizers said.

After Saturday’s ride along, the bunny says he now knows which homes he can safely visit on Sunday.