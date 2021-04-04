Easter celebrations provide glimpse of return to normal life more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many families took advantage of Easter by spending it outside after an in-person Church service.

Pretty Easter dresses were twirling again and families felt comfortable with the classic Easter Egg hunt at Loose Park.

While some count eggs, the adults count blessings — understanding the hardships this pandemic brought over the last year. A year ago, most people were alone and isolated to keep others safe.

“It was nothing like this for sure,” Joshua Magnuson said.

This year, hundreds of people gathered at Loose Park, but stayed in their individual family groups, to celebrate the Christian holiday.



“Last year was kind of depressing with the pandemic. We couldn’t get out and do much. It was just way different,” Magnuson said. “This year was great. I feel refreshed.”

The Price family jumped for joy this Christian holiday at being able to attend services in church with other believers.

“It’s about family and when you feel secluded and isolated, you don’t feel that family nature, especially on a day that we celebrate Christ,” Da’Jean Price said.

They thanked God as the vaccine rollout continued and the risks of spreading coronaviruses decrease.



They feel hope is rising again – like Christ – this Easter.

“It’s great,” Anthony Jarvis said. “I haven’t seen this many people in awhile. Loose Park is my favorite place in the whole city. And just being able to come out here at all. It’s a great blessing.”