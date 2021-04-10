Eastern Jackson County gym excited to operate back at full capacity

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Saturday bars, restaurants and gyms were operating at full capacity in Eastern Jackson County, Missouri for the first time since the pandemic began.

It came a day after Missouri moved on to phase three of its vaccination plan.

The new set of rules does not include Kansas City or Independence, Missouri.

At Life Transformations Personal Training there were only eight people allowed inside due to the county’s restrictions, but now that they’ve been modified about 32 could be inside.

Owners said they’ll have about 16 people inside to make sure social distancing is being practiced.

It’s been about a year since Mitchel Shields has stepped foot in the gym.

Shields said he feels comfortable working out in person now that he’s fully vaccinated and Easter Jackson County’s COVID guidelines are eased.

“I live downtown here, so being able to walk through downtown, I love doing that first thing in the morning and actually have a studio set up,” Shields said.



He isn’t the only one excited about the new rules.

Owners of Life Transformations Personal Training, Robert and Molly Wichman are too.

“It’s definitely going to be helpful all around and then you know we like to put the money back into the facility and stuff like that,” Wichman said.



Starting Saturday businesses in Eastern Jackson County could operate at 100% as long as masks are worn when eating and/or drinking is involved and people practice social distancing.



“We don’t have like a secondary or third level job that we back up on and this is just something we do for fun,” said Wichman.



The Wichmans said they solely depend on personal training, so during the beginning of the pandemic a lot of their sessions were online, but that wasn’t new to them.



“We were able to keep our clientele,” Molly Wichman said. “I just had to make sure myself and my husband we’re training people that we worked our schedules out so there were not over eight people here at a time.”

