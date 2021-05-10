Eastern Kansas woman wins global wedding photography award

OSKALOOSA, Kan. — With every snap pose and smile, Molly Harmon is there for life’s biggest moments.

A hometown Kansas woman, Harmon has now made a mark in the photography business across the world.

“She doesn’t like the be the center of attention, but she is everyone else’s center of attention,” long-time friend Janet Wise said.

“She’s really good at photography because she really creates the mood because she understands the person,” Harmon’s mom, LeAnn Bellinger, said.

When Harmon was named a LuxLife Magazine Global Wedding Photographer winner. She was the only winner from the United States, going up against 7,000 other photographers.

“She wants everyone to see their best on the pictures that they have, and make sure that they’re on their wall and that she captures that moment of their happiness,” Hans Harmon, Harmon’s husband, said.

The LuxLife 2021 Global Wedding Awards are extra special this year because everyone recognized how hard the industry was hit during the pandemic. Molly went up against the best of the best all across the world.

Her pictures speak for themselves about just how good she is. Now, the whole world can see that too.