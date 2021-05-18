Eastern Missouri teen dies trying to swim across Meramec River

UNION, Mo. — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

17-year-old William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.

Bergner was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. on May 16.

No other information has been released.

Meramec State Park is located about an hour southwest of St. Louis, around 67 miles.

