Easton Township firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire

EASTON, Kan. — An Easton Township Fire Department firefighter died in the line of duty Sunday night when he crashed while responding to an emergency.

The department said in a Facebook post that emergency responders went to fight a fire at a building, assisted by Kickapoo Township, Alexandria Township, Fort Leavenworth Fire and Leavenworth City Fire. The firefighter was on his way when he was involved in a crash and died from his injuries.

He hasn’t been identified yet, FOX4 is following up on this story Monday to learn more about what happened and get community reaction. The department plans to release more details about funeral arrangements at a later time.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that residents in Leavenworth County are mourning the loss of a first responder. On Friday, October 30, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Detective Corporal Daniel Abramovitz died in a crash with a school bus. He was a 26-year veteran of the department who planned to retire next March.