KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium announced Monday that Grammy Award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2023.

Sheeran will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, as part of his 21-stop North American – “The Mathematics Tour.”

This will mark Sheeran’s second headlining performance at Arrowhead Stadium, previously appearing in 2018.

Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. central on Friday, Oct. 14, available at the Ticketmaster website or the Ticketmaster app on mobile devices. There are no walk-up ticket sales at the stadium ticket office.

A presale for Jackson County residents will begin online at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. A credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County is required.

Presale tickets for Chiefs Season Ticket Members will go on sale at 11 a.m. on the same day, and they will be contacted via email with additional information.

“We are excited to welcome Ed Sheeran back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. “Being able to welcome someone of Ed’s caliber to the Home of the Chiefs is something we take pride in doing.”

“The Mathematics Tour” will be the 57th major concert tour or music festival in Arrowhead Stadium history.