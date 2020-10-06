Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 after long battle with cancer, son says

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son tweeted Tuesday.

The co-founder of Van Halen had been battling throat cancer and died surrounded by friends and family at a Santa Monica, California hospital Tuesday, sources told TMZ.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” his son Wolfgang said in a statement.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.