Rendering of a home planned for the TImber Creek subdivision. Image provided by the City of Edgerton

EDGERTON, Kan. — For the first time in nearly two decades a new housing subdivision will be constructed in the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

Thursday the Edgerton City Council approved a rezoning request and preliminary site plan for the TImber Creek subdivision. Developer Rausch Coleman Homes intends to create 275 single family homes on roughly 80 acres of land at the southwest corner of Braun Street and 8th Street.

Homes in Timber Creek will have 3-4 bedrooms with 2-3 bathrooms, and range in size from 1,300-2,400 square feet. Lots will range in size from 6,000 square feet to 9,500 square feet, with larger lots around the perimeter of the property.

According to city documents, homes are expected to be valued at roughly $275,000. When assessed at 11.5% with a mill levy rate of 146.180, the homes are expected to generate roughly $4,600 in annual property taxes, with $920 being allocated to the City of Edgerton and roughly $2,116 allocated to the Gardner Edgerton School District.

The subdivision will be built out in four phases over approximately five years with construction expected to begin in early 2023.

