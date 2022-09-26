DE SOTO, Kan. —Starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Edgerton Road south of K-10 will be closed from 95th Street to 103rd Street for road replacement.

The road will be replaced to provide 13-foot wide driving lanes in both directions along with raised curbs and inlets for stormwater collection. Five-foot bike lanes will be built in each direction of traffic and an eight-foot sidewalk will be built on the west side of the new road.

The road renovation is part of the city’s plan to invest more than $40 million in infrastructure upgrades over the next two years.

Contractors anticipate the base of the new roadway and curbing will be complete by the end of the year. The road is expected to reopen in the spring of 2023 after the final layer of asphalt is laid.