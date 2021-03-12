Edgerton warehouse plan partially delayed after Johnson County residents speak out

EDGERTON, Kan. — Residents from Johnson and Miami counties have scored a temporary, partial victory after a long council meeting last night ended up delaying a controversial construction project.

The Edgerton City Council is partially delaying a vote that would have cleared the way for recently annexed land to be rezoned for industrial use. The annexed properties would be the planned sites of warehouses.

Residents lined up out the door of the Edgerton Community Hall to make their voices heard. Debate lasted late into the night, until the council decided to send the issue back to the planning commission around 11:30 p.m. The commission had previously denied the request to rezone, so the council is now requesting an explanation.

Northpoint’s Logistic Park wants to use 100 million square feet as an Amazon hub. More than 100 homes would surround the proposed building site.

Dozens of neighbors who live there shared their disapproval at the council meeting.

Residents accused Edgerton of being blinded by potential profits. They said that giant new warehouses would be unsightly and disrupt their quiet, rural lives. Homeowners also worry that high traffic and ruined landscapes could decrease property value.

Those in favor of the plan have said it would bolster economic opportunities for the region. It could also allow flexible transportation options partnering with the BNSF railway.

Ultimately, properties on W. 207th Street. were approved for rezoning. That makes up about 56 acres total. The rest of the land will be decided on later.

So here what is happening at 11:30 pm: the Edgerton City Council is sending the issue back to the planning commission which had previously voted to deny the requests to rezone. The council is requesting an explanation why they made their decision @fox4kc https://t.co/0qrBmuH6ub — Jacob Kittilstad (@reporterjlk) March 12, 2021

