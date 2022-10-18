ST. LOUIS — Fourteen Missouri colleges and one Kansas university made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list.

According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or out-of-state and whether the school is public or private.

Washington University in St. Louis came in at no. 6 on the list of Best Colleges and Universities in the Midwest. Truman State University came in at no. 19 on the Midwest list, William Jewell College was no. 22, and College of the Ozarks was no. 26. See their overall US rankings below.

The University of Kansas came in at 436 overall and 120th on the Midwest list.

Overall, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is ranked No. 1, followed by Yale, California Institute of Technology in third and Princeton in fourth and Harvard at 5th.

Missouri Rankings

Washington University in St. Louis (38) Truman State (107) William Jewell College (118) College of the Ozarks (132) Saint Louis University (152) University of Missouri – St. Louis (161) Webster University (165) Missouri University of Science and Technology (170) Rockhurst University (203) University of Missouri (233) Lindenwood University (271) Drury University (290) University of Missouri – Kansas City (374) Hannibal-LaGrange University (448)

