KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Amazon surprised teachers at M.E. Pearson Elementary School during an assembly Wednesday.

The e-commerce giant provided all the items the Kansas City, Kansas, teachers had on their Amazon Wish Lists. It’s the first time Amazon has done this a Kansas City-area school, according to the company.

Amazon also donated $5,000 to Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools’ STEM program, “Project Lead the Way.”

Konya Tyler is a Kindergarten teacher at M.E. Pearson Elementary and is in her 26th year of teaching. She said surprises for teachers are always helpful.

“We feel appreciated for what we’re doing. We work hard, and we try to give the kids our best with whatever we have, so it’s very exciting to get that. It pushes us a little harder also,” Tyler said. “It’s not often that the teachers are the ones who receive the rewards or the gifts or things.”

M.E. Pearson Elementary has 95% economically disadvantaged students among its population of 94% minority students. The surprise will help more than 615 pre-K through 5th grade students with school supplies.