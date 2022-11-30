OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A national retailer is now offering a new education benefit for employees living in the Kansas City metro.

Amazon has partnered with Johnson County Community College (JCCC) to offer hourly workers access to a free education through Amazon’s Career Choice program.

“We’re excited to be an education partner for Career Choice and welcome Amazon employees into the Cavalier community,” JCCC President Dr. Andy Bowne said in a press release. “Our students come from all walks of life, returning to college or attending for the first time. JCCC’s partnership provides Amazon employees the high-quality education that launches thriving career opportunities.”

After completing 90 days on the job, eligible full-time and part-time employees can enroll in more than 100 degree and certificate programs at JCCC with tuition, books and fees prepaid by Amazon.

