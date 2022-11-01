KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving and Christmas comes early for hundreds of metro students.

Avila University surprised five juniors who attend Paseo Academy Tuesday morning.

The students applied for scholarships awarded by KC Scholars, but because of an overwhelming response, were not selected.

Avila University decided to step up and provide the five students scholarships to attend college there.

Avila’s commitment didn’t stop there. When the university learned KC Scholars only had enough money to help 520 students of the 1,300 who applied for scholarships, the university said it could do more.

Avila now plans to provide scholarships to a total of 220 students who did not get scholarships from KC Scholars. The commitment is double what Avila University originally planned, according to organizers.

All of the remaining 215 students were notified today of the scholarships. Each scholarship is renewable for up to five years.

