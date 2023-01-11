OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Smokers are installed and the smell of barbecue will soon be drifting through another area of Johnson County.

Johnson County Community College opened its much-anticipated outdoor barbecue pavilion.

The pavilion has been in the plans since 2016 when the Jack and Glenna Wylie Foundation donated $1 million to build the pavilion and name the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Academy after the late businessman and philanthropist.

Wylie died in 2014, and owned Midwest Boneless Meat and then B & B Meat Co.

During the process, plans to build the pavilion were put on hold to save money. Now, seven years later, the barbecue pavilion is ready to teach a new generation some culinary secrets.

The new space will provide community classes and allow instructors the chance to teach the community about the basics of barbecue.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society even approved some of the curriculum that will be used.

Classes will begin this summer for those who want to get some pointers on improving their pitmaster game.