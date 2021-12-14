Blue Springs School District ordered to pay former student $4M in discrimination suit

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found a local school district guilty of discrimination and ordered it to pay millions of dollars to a former student.

The jury determined the Blue Springs School District discriminated against a transgender student when it refused to let him use the boys’ restrooms or locker rooms in middle school and also at its Freshman Center.

The student had legally changed his name in 2010 and amended his birth certificate to reflect his new name and gender in 2014, according to the lawsuit. He filed the lawsuit in 2015.

Although the state recognized him as a boy, the district denied the student access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms at Delta Woods Middle School and the Freshman Center, the lawsuit said.

The jury awarded the former student $175,000 in compensatory damages and $4 million in punitive damages. The plaintiff also requested the district cover attorneys fees.

The school district said in a statement that it disagreed with the verdict and would be “seeking appropriate relief from the trial court and court of appeals if necessary.”