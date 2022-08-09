OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School District is taking additional steps to combat potential opioid overdoses.

On Monday, the school board unanimously approved amending district policy to allow for the emergency use of naloxone, a nasal spray commonly known by the brand name Narcan.

The district’s previous policy required all medications to be distributed by a school nurse with written approval from a students’ doctor.

The district will now stock nasal naloxone in each high school building. School staff will be trained on how to administer the medication if they notice a person showing signs of an overdose.

Under the new policy if the naloxone is used, the school will call 911 and notify the student’s parents or guardians.

