OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School District may soon have a medication to treat opioid overdoses available in some of its schools.

The school district posted a proposed policy on its website for parents to read. The public is then able to share their thoughts about the policy with the district.

The board of education will vote on the policy at it’s next meeting on August 8.

If approved a generic form of Narcan would be stocked in the district’s high schools. Staff would be trained to administer the nasal naloxone when they believe an individual is experiencing symptoms of an overdose.

The policy would require the school to call 911 and also notify the student’s parents or legal guardians.

Currently district policy states that medication can only be administered by a school nurse and it must be accompanies by written authorization from a doctor or other medical professional.

