OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The bus driver shortage in the Kansas City area continues, and it has a ripple effect on student pickup and drop-off times.

Parents in the Blue Valley School District said it’s a safety concern, and they want things to change.

In an email shared with FOX4, a parent wrote his concerns about school bus operator Durham School Services in the school district.

The email said there have only been 16 days of school since the start of the semester and only 50% of timely pickups.

The parent went on to say, at times, there is no communication to parents when the bus is late — instead their child calls.

Working for you, FOX4 reached out to Blue Valley School District with these concerns, and we were told to contact Durham.

A spokesperson with the company shared the following statement:

“We can confirm that one of our Blue Valley routes has experienced inconsistent service since the return to school in January. When service interruptions occur, we use a system called TextCaster to notify schools and parents regarding delays. All families are encouraged to sign up for TextCaster so that they are notified of bus delays as early as possible. To sign up for TextCaster, follow this link.

“School bus driver shortages have persisted in the Kansas City area, and we continue to diligently recruit school bus drivers. We encourage anyone who wants to make a difference in the lives of children and the community to apply to be a driver or monitor here.”