OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School Board has selected Kaety Bowers as the next board vice president.

The change in leadership comes after the school board voted last month to strip board member Jim McMullen from his role as vice president of the board following a series of controversial tweets McMullen sent from his personal Twitter account about the LGBTQ community.

During a special meeting on April 28, the board voted 5-2 to remove McMullen as vice president. He and Bowers were the only two board members to vote in favor of keeping McMullen in the position.

On Monday night, McMullen nominated Bowers to take over the role of vice president. Bowers received four votes of support, taking the lead over fellow board member Jodie Dietz who received three votes.

Roughly a dozen people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, expressing their thoughts on the board’s recent change in leadership and approach to LGBTQ issues.

“I’m here to speak about the hypocrisy,” Lisa McMahon said during public comment Monday night. “Five board members stripped the VP of his title and are trying to get him recalled because he personally doesn’t conform to their views.”

Riley Long is a Blue Valley alumni who identifies as transgender.

“The lack of education and willingness to get to know trans people leads people to fear. This fear should not dictate a school district,” Long said. “We need clear policies created so that trans students and staff in this district are protected. Ignoring us and not including us in these policies is even worse than bullying.”