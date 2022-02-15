OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some Johnson County school districts are making changes to masking policies.

Just Monday night, Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission school boards voted on big adjustments for students and staff.

Blue Valley School School District students and staff now have the option to choose whether or not to wear a mask in the classroom.

On Monday, the Blue Valley School Board voted 4-3 to make masking optional for students and staff throughout the district.

Starting Tuesday masks will be optional in all schools, unless the building reaches a 10% illness absentee rate.

If a single building reaches that threshold, students, staff and visitors would then be required to wear a mask until the absentee rate drops below 10% for at least two weeks. At the end of the two-week period, the district will reassess illness absentee data.

The change is already causing some confusion.

That’s because optional masking in Blue Valley schools is in conflict with Johnson County’s current mask order, which requires masks in school buildings with young students up to sixth grade. County commissioners are meeting Thursday to reconsider that mandate.

The school district has not yet responded to FOX4’s inquiry about whether Blue Valley will continue to abide by the county’s mask mandate.

Kaety Bowers said with masking requirements being relaxed in other school districts, she feels it’s time to make masking optional.

“In 2020 and 2021, we absolutely did the best we could, the best we knew how. I do understand. I know why we did what we did. We didn’t have the data, but I don’t want to look my kids in the eye in five years and have them ask me why did you continue to do this to me,” Bowers said.

Gina Knapp said the board should follow the guidance of local health experts.

“We’ve seen the heads of all the hospital systems in the area urge us to continue in masks,” Knapp said. “We’ve had 200 doctors write us a letter saying that we need to be in masks. I just want to reiterate that our medical community, who are the experts on this issue, are telling us to stay masked. I think we are close, but we’re not there yet,” Knapp said.

Under the district’s new policy, masking is optional for Blue Valley students, staff and school visitors beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Shawnee Mission

On Monday, the Shawnee Mission School Board unanimously approved new COVID mitigation measures that could make masks optional for middle and high school students.

Elementary students will be required to wear a mask as long as the county mask mandate is in place. If the Johnson County Board of Commissioners chose to end the mandate early, elementary schools would then follow the new district guidelines.

Masking will be optional for students in middle school and high school buildings if the number of students positive for COVID remains below 3% and the building absentee rate remains below 5%.

If either the percent positive or the absentee rate exceeds the threshold in a particular building, students and staff in that school will be required to wear a mask for at least 14 days. All students are required to wear a mask while riding a school bus regardless of the absentee rate at their school building.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said going forward, students will automatically mask up after returning from an extended break until the district can determine positivity rates in each building.

“If the county is not at an 8% positivity rate or lower when we return from spring break, we would mask for up to a week,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said following winter break, students wore masks for approximately three days while district leaders worked to determine positivity rates.

The new masking policy will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioner will review masking requirements for elementary school children during the next regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m.