OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School District is re-evaluating its Chinese Immersion program and will not allow families to enroll kindergarteners in the program for the upcoming school year.

The district notified families of the decision in an email last week.

Whether your family has been involved in the Chinese immersion program since its inception or this is your first year in the program, your child’s learning experience is important to us. Kelly Ott, Blue Valley School District

The district it launched the Chinese Immersion program more than five years ago and decided it was time to review its future.

When the program began, the district said students would spend about half a day in English and the other half in Chinese. They learned every subject — from reading and writing to history and math — in both languages.

Some of the students in the program have native Chinese speakers at home, but many do not, according to the district.

The Board of Education will receive a report evaluating the program and future options at its February 6, meeting.

The report is expected to include making sure students have the ability for students enrolled in the program to pass AP Chinese Language in high school. It will also look at the district’s ability to retain and hire teachers for the Chinese Immersion program.

There are currently around 450 students enrolled in the program.