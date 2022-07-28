SHAWNEE, Kan. — Brittany Mahomes is lending a helping hand to local teachers this week — reposting “wish-lists” for classrooms across the Kansas City-area. A couple teachers from Shawnee, Kansas to the Northland.

Most of the colorful items you see in Teacher Sydney Sieben’s classroom were purchased with her own money, out-of-pocket.

Teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on supplies for their students, according to a study done last year.

“I do put forth my own money, knowing I spend almost all my time here, my kiddos spend almost all their time here,” Sieben said, “and why not make it more of a home?”

Sieben has been the fourth grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School in Shawnee for two years. She said the De Soto School District provides educators and students with the essentials, but she likes to create a space where kids are excited to visit.

That’s why Brittany Mahomes’ most recent social media posts are priceless.

Mahomes went on Instagram — re-posting teacher wishlists for all of her 1.1 million followers to see, click and donate.

“It bewildered me, the support that i got. just having somebody so willing to so such a basic thing, you know, post a teacher wishlist, support a teacher,” Sieben said. “I was bouncing off the walls with excitement.”

These aren’t just decorative items, they’re additions to the classroom that matter.

A person bought “colors of the world Crayons” for Mrs. Sieben’s students.

“They’re absolutely amazing,” Sieben said. “So, they’ll be able to have all these beautiful skin tones in their drawings.”

“It’s amazing,” Dr. Whitney Hawk said. “It feels like Christmas.”

She’s a special education at Rising Hill in the North Kansas City School District. On her wishlist, she asked for sensory, learning and math games — making learning more fun.

Within two hours of Brittany’s post, all 20 items on Hawk’s list had been purchased for her classroom.

“It’s huge to just feel appreciated. i had strangers, like Brittany’s followers, reaching out to me even after the list was cleared like, ‘Do you need anything else? What can we do? How can we pray for you this year?,’ like, ‘Have a great year.'”

These teachers even got a response from Brittany herself.

