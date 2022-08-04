KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Frank Clark Family Foundation is working to make sure every student has the foundation to succeed.

The organization is working with Operation Backpack to give away free backpacks, school supplies, tablets and food. Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available to Kansas City children.

The giveaway takes place Saturday, Aug. 6, at Swope Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

Operation Backpack is organized in partnership with the City of Kansas City and Giving Hope and Help, a local non-profit social services agency.

The Frank Clark Family Foundation raises money and promotes initiatives to serve communities who need them most.

