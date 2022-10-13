DE SOTO, Kan. — A Johnson County School District joins others expanding Thanksgiving break, but not until next year.

The De Soto School Board voted to give employees and students the entire week of Thanksgiving off when it approved the 2023-24 school calendar last week.

Teachers and students will still have school Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week this year.

Other Johnson County School Districts, including Blue Valley, Gardner Edgerton, Shawnee Mission, and Olathe are already off a week at Thanksgiving.

The Olathe School District considers the weeklong vacation Fall Break. The Blue Valley School District names it Thanksgiving break. Gardner Edgerton lists the break as professional development or planning time for the first two days, followed by three days of no school.

