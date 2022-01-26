Dropbox co-founder gives back to Blue Valley schools with massive donation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — He grew up in Overland Park, attended Blue Valley schools, graduating from Blue Valley Northwest in 2004, and now a San Francisco-based entrepreneur is giving back to the district in a big way.

Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi donated $500,000 to the Blue Valley Educational Foundation.

Ferdowsi went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) thanks in part to his Blue Valley education, and a school counselor who guided him.

At MIT, Ferdowsi met classmate Drew Houston, and joined him in co-founding Dropbox, a popular file-sharing platform. He was 21 years old at the time.

He spent 13 years building the San Francisco-based company until he left on good terms in 2020.

He’s grateful for the welcome Overland Park gave his family. His dad had fled the Iran revolution in 1979. Now, Ferdowsi believes supporting the Blue Valley Educational Foundation is a good way to reach future successful entrepreneurs.

“The more upstream you go, the more your money can have an impact. I wanted to make that personal donation, but I also wanted to inspire other successful graduates of Blue Valley to give back, or any district in Kansas really,” Ferdowsi told FOX4.

The fund in his name will support Blue Valley schools and educators with grants.

On a fun note, Ferdowsi is a die-hard Chiefs fan. He and his dad were in Miami for the Super Bowl 54 win, and he plans to head to Los Angeles if Kansas City beats Cincinatti and advances to Super Bowl 56.