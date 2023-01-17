LOS ANGELES – JULY 1: Ed Asner as Lou Grant in the series, “Lou Grant.” Image dated 1977. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A special piece of Hollywood will soon be on display at one Kansas City, Kansas high school.

KCK Public Schools announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe Award won by the late Ed Asner will be on display indefinitely at Wyandotte High School, his alma mater.

Matthew Asner, the son of Ed Asner is loaning his father’s Golden Globe Award to the school with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of actors and performers.

This award was won by Ed Asner in 1979 for Best Television Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the famed TV show “Lou Grant.”

Younger generations will recognize him as the voice of Carl Frederickson in the 2009 Disney Pixar animation “UP.”

Ed Asner was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in 1947 where he also played football.

He passed away on Aug. 29, 2021 at the age of 91. He is buried alongside his parents and siblings at Sheffield Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Matthew Asner tells KCKPS he knows his dad would be very proud to have one of his awards in the school that meant so much to him.

The award will be presented by Matthew and his sister at Wyandotte High School’s Recital Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.