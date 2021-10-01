Enrollment continues to decline at Kansas colleges and universities

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As the pandemic continues, enrollment at Kansas colleges and universities continues to decline.

According to fall census data provided by the Kansas Board of Regents, student enrollment at community colleges and state universities fell by about 1% compared to last year, while enrollment at technical colleges grew by the same margin.

Since 2016, full-time student enrollment has dropped by more than 11% systemwide.

Over the last five years enrollment has dropped by roughly 8.6% at four-year universities and 17.5% at community colleges.

Full-time student enrollment at Kansas technical colleges have increased by about 1% compared to 2020 and roughly 8.6% since 2016.

Fort Hays State University experienced the largest decrease in enrollment among state universities, with enrollment numbers falling 8.7% compared to 2020.

Data shows Emporia State University has 5.8% fewer full-time students compared to last year and enrollment at Pittsburg State University dropped by 6.6%. At the University of Kansas enrollment fell by 0.3% compared to 2020.

Wichita State University saw full-time student enrollment increase by 2.2 percent compared to last year.

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) saw a 11.6% increase in enrollment compared to last year. However, the community college has seen full time student enrollment decrease by roughly 14% over the last five years.

Kansas City Kansas Community College has seen full time students enrollment fall by about 4% compared to 2020. Over the last five years enrollment at KCKCC has dropped by more than 15%.