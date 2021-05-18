Entire Kansas City elementary goes virtual again due to COVID-19 outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Public Schools elementary is battling a COVID-19 outbreak that’s forced the entire school to go back to virtual learning.

District spokesperson Kelly Wachel confirmed that Trailwoods Elementary School returned to virtual learning, effective Tuesday, because of COVID-19.

Additionally, one classroom at Phillis Wheatley Elementary and two classrooms at John T. Hartman Elementary are also quarantining due to COVID-19.

Trailwoods and the Wheatley classroom will quarantine until June 1, a full two weeks, Wachel said. She could not immediately comment on the length of the Hartman classrooms’ quarantines.

Student quarantines aren’t uncommon at this point in the school year. In fact, at the end of April, FOX4 reported that there were hundreds of students across the Kansas City metro quarantining as districts saw an uptick in COVID-19. Just Monday night, Wyandotte County health officials warned that they’re still seeing a large increase in cases among school age children.

But a full school quarantine in the Kansas City area is unusual so far.

Trailwoods and other KCPS elementary schools just returned to full-time, in-person learning on May 3. Before that, they had been in hybrid learning for March and April. Face masks have been required for all Kansas City Public Schools.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will updates this story as more information is confirmed.