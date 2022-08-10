GARDNER, Kan. — A new superintendent will greet students at Gardner Edgerton schools when they return on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12.

The district hired Dr. Brian Huff to lead the district. His first day was July 1, 2022.

First Bell

August 11 9th Grade Students Begin New Students Attending Gardner Edgerton High School Kindergarten – 4th Grade Begin 5th – 8th Grades Begin

August 12 10th, 11th, 12th Grades Begin

August 15 First Day of Preschool



Transportation

The school district contracts with First Student to provide transportation.

All Preschool riders must enroll a minimum of two business days prior to the start of service. Pick-up and drop-off locations for Preschool riders can be anywhere in the District.

Due to the fact that preschool routes are door to door and any changes to the route may affect other students, changes to a preschool student’s transportation service must be submitted two business days prior to the effective date of the change.

Students living within 2.5 miles of their school can be picked up and dropped off, for a fee.

The school district has additional information about transportation online.

Menus

The school district said it’s been busy creating innovative meals using items they are able to get during the supply chain shortage.

The district said it is ready to feed students breakfast and lunch all year.

The waiver for free meals for students expired and Congress did not extend it. That means families need to fill out paperwork and qualify for free and reduced meals. All other students will need to have money in lunch accounts on the first day of school.

Mental Health

The Gardner Edgerton School District says a family-school partnership is critical for recognizing and addressing students needs.

The district published a database that provides information relating to everything from bullying and relationship issues to suicide prevention and grief.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.